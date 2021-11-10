Steam Deck first shipments delayed to February 2022
Component shortages have delayed yet another consumer product, this time with Valve's new Steam Deck. The company announced that the first wave of Steam Deck shipments have been delayed by two months to February 2022 due to "material shortages" in critical component supply chains.
Valve says all reservations will shift, so if you had an early reservation you will still get your Steam Deck before someone who registered to pre-order months after you.
"The launch of Steam Deck will be delayed by two months. We're sorry about this-we did our best to work around the global supply chain issues, but due to material shortages, components aren't reaching our manufacturing facilities in time for us to meet our initial launch dates.
"Based on our updated build estimates, Steam Deck will start shipping to customers February 2022. This will be the new start date of the reservation queue-all reservation holders keep their place in line but dates will shift back accordingly. Reservation date estimates will be updated shortly after this announcement.
"Again, we're sorry we won't be able to make our original ship date. We'll continue working to improve reservation dates based on the new timeline, and will keep folks updated as we go."