Steam Deck first shipments delayed to February 2022

Valve has delayed the first shipments of its new Steam Deck PC-handheld hybrid to February 2022 due to 'material shortages'

Component shortages have delayed yet another consumer product, this time with Valve's new Steam Deck. The company announced that the first wave of Steam Deck shipments have been delayed by two months to February 2022 due to "material shortages" in critical component supply chains.

Valve says all reservations will shift, so if you had an early reservation you will still get your Steam Deck before someone who registered to pre-order months after you.