OWC Accelsior 8M2: up to 64TB PCIe 4.0 SSD + 26,000MB/sec for $12,999
OWC's new Accelsior 8M2 is the world's fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD AIC: up to 64TB capacities, and up to a huge 26,000MB/sec reads.
OWC has just announced their new Accelsior 8M2 SSD, which is the world's fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD with up to 64TB capacities and record-breaking 26GB/sec (26,000MB/sec) reads which is crazy.
It all fits into a single-slot PCIe 4.0 x16 slot, with the new OWC Accelsior 8M2 offering a blistering 12,000MB/sec (12GB/sec) on the PCIe 3.0 x16 standard and up to an eye-watering (and PCIe 4.0 bandwidth watering) 26,000MB/sec (26GB/sec) reads on PCIe 4.0 x16.
OWC is offering its new OWC Accelsior 8M2 SSD in 2TB, 4TB, 8TB, 16TB, 32TB, and 64TV capacities with different sized SSDs along the way. The 2TB version ($1299) features 8 x 240GB NVMe M.2 SSDs while the 8TB version ($2479) features 8 x 1TB NVMe M.2 SSDs, but the big daddy 64TB version ($12,999) packs 8 x 8TB NVMe M.2 SSDs and those monster 26,000MB/sec speeds.
If you want the OWC Accelsior 8M2 on its own and throw in your own NVMe M.2 SSDs then the card itself, which still can handle 8 x NVMe M.2 SSDs, will cost you $799.
- Edit and playback 16 streams of 8K ProRes444 without a glitch
- Keep page scenery and textures looking sharp and flowing uninterruptedly in virtual reality environments
- Experiment with larger formats and be closer to final work
- Ensure augmented reality visualizations look life-like
- Edit and store massive photo images and graphics files
- Experience faster previews, renders, and processing in VFX programs
- Effortlessly store and work with multiple production libraries and applications
- Run more iterations in DevOps in less time
- Quickly offload essential data to cloud archives for more advanced IoT management
- Revolutionary: The fastest drive available for 2019 Mac Pro, Windows, or Linux computers
- Mind-blowing Performance: Up to 26,000MB/s real-world speed
- Massive Space: Up to eight SSDs for jaw-dropping 64TB storage capacity
- Easy RAID: Create, monitor, and manage RAID arrays with SoftRAID
- Advanced RAID Capabilities: Supports multiple RAID levels and RAID sets for maximum flexibility
- Quietly Cool: A highly efficient and quiet heat-dissipating design for consistent peak performance
- Pre-tested and Certified: Full burn-in for assured performance and reliability
- Plug and Play: No drivers are needed
- Worry-free: Up to 5 Year OWC Limited Warranty and lifetime support for solutions 2TB and larger
- 16 streams of 8K ProRes444 in Final Cut Pro X
- 8 streams of 12K ProRes444 in Final Cut Pro X
- 9 streams of 4K 16bit EXR in DaVinci Resolve