OWC Accelsior 8M2: up to 64TB PCIe 4.0 SSD + 26,000MB/sec for $12,999

OWC has just announced their new Accelsior 8M2 SSD, which is the world's fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD with up to 64TB capacities and record-breaking 26GB/sec (26,000MB/sec) reads which is crazy.

It all fits into a single-slot PCIe 4.0 x16 slot, with the new OWC Accelsior 8M2 offering a blistering 12,000MB/sec (12GB/sec) on the PCIe 3.0 x16 standard and up to an eye-watering (and PCIe 4.0 bandwidth watering) 26,000MB/sec (26GB/sec) reads on PCIe 4.0 x16.

OWC is offering its new OWC Accelsior 8M2 SSD in 2TB, 4TB, 8TB, 16TB, 32TB, and 64TV capacities with different sized SSDs along the way. The 2TB version ($1299) features 8 x 240GB NVMe M.2 SSDs while the 8TB version ($2479) features 8 x 1TB NVMe M.2 SSDs, but the big daddy 64TB version ($12,999) packs 8 x 8TB NVMe M.2 SSDs and those monster 26,000MB/sec speeds.

If you want the OWC Accelsior 8M2 on its own and throw in your own NVMe M.2 SSDs then the card itself, which still can handle 8 x NVMe M.2 SSDs, will cost you $799.

Edit and playback 16 streams of 8K ProRes444 without a glitch

Keep page scenery and textures looking sharp and flowing uninterruptedly in virtual reality environments

Experiment with larger formats and be closer to final work

Ensure augmented reality visualizations look life-like

Edit and store massive photo images and graphics files

Experience faster previews, renders, and processing in VFX programs

Effortlessly store and work with multiple production libraries and applications

Run more iterations in DevOps in less time

Quickly offload essential data to cloud archives for more advanced IoT management

Revolutionary: The fastest drive available for 2019 Mac Pro, Windows, or Linux computers

Mind-blowing Performance: Up to 26,000MB/s real-world speed

Massive Space: Up to eight SSDs for jaw-dropping 64TB storage capacity

Easy RAID: Create, monitor, and manage RAID arrays with SoftRAID

Advanced RAID Capabilities: Supports multiple RAID levels and RAID sets for maximum flexibility

Quietly Cool: A highly efficient and quiet heat-dissipating design for consistent peak performance

Pre-tested and Certified: Full burn-in for assured performance and reliability

Plug and Play: No drivers are needed

Worry-free: Up to 5 Year OWC Limited Warranty and lifetime support for solutions 2TB and larger

