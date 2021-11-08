Disney+ has Shang-Chi, and 12 other Marvel movies in large IMAX format

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Disney+ announces expanded IMAX aspect ratio (1.90:1) for 13 Marvel movies, with the aspect ratio looking up to 26% taller.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Nov 8 2021 8:49 PM CST
Disney has teamed with IMAX on a new collaboration that has 13 separate Marvel movies presented in the beautiful, eyeball-orgasm IMAX Expanded Aspect Ratio on Disney+ starting November 12, 2021.

Disney+ will be kicking things off by having an IMAX aspect ratio version of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which debuts on Disney+ on November 12. There'll also be MCU movies like Black Widow which has 22 minutes of IMAX Expanded Aspect Ratio footage -- so if you've got the right TV, you're going to love it.

But then there's MCU movies like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which were both shot entirely in IMAX format, and while IMAX traditionally projects a squarer-style 1.43:1 format, the IMAX Expanded Aspect Ratio bumps things to 1.90:1 -- closer to your 16:9 aspect ratio TV.

Over time, the IMAX Enhanced destination will be used and we can can also expect more features including DTS surround sound, and more. Right now, there are 13 different MCU movies certified as IMAX Enhanced debuting on November 12, 2021 on Disney+:

  • Ant-Man and the Wasp
  • Avengers: Infinity War
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • Black Panther
  • Black Widow
  • Captain America: Civil War
  • Captain Marvel
  • Doctor Strange
  • Guardians of the Galaxy 1 & 2
  • Iron Man
  • Thor Ragnarok
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

