🔥 GIVEAWAY: Allied Gaming's awesome accessory pack worth over $280 🔥

PSA: Halo Infinite's campaign is an Xbox Play Anywhere game

Halo Infinite is an Xbox Play Anywhere game; buy once and get access on three platforms, Xbox One/Xbox Series X/S consoles and PC.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Nov 7 2021 3:13 PM CST
Halo Infinite's campaign is an Xbox Play Anywhere game on both PC and Xbox, offering gamers more cross-platform value.

PSA: Halo Infinite's campaign is an Xbox Play Anywhere game 13 | TweakTown.com

Gamers who buy Halo Infinite's $59.99 campaign from the Microsoft Store will get two versions for the price of one. Infinite's premium campaign is part of the Play Anywhere initiative which gives players rights to both digital PC and Xbox versions of the game. Gamers will technically get access to three different Infinite SKUs--the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC versions of the game which all run at different performance targets.

This is just a quick reminder for anyone who might want to pick up the campaign when it drops on December 8. Remember Halo Infinite's multiplayer is free-to-play so you're paying for the massive RPG-FPS mashup that is Infinite's campaign. Also remember that the PC version is exclusive to the Microsoft Store SKU, not the Steam SKU, so don't expect features that are natively integrated into Steam.

Most of Microsoft's first-party games are included in the Xbox Play Anywhere program...but there are some exceptions. Halo MCC isn't on there, and neither is Minecraft...but luckily Halo Infinite is on the list.

NEWS SOURCE:xbox.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

