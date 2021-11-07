PSA: Halo Infinite's campaign is an Xbox Play Anywhere game

Halo Infinite is an Xbox Play Anywhere game; buy once and get access on three platforms, Xbox One/Xbox Series X/S consoles and PC.

Halo Infinite's campaign is an Xbox Play Anywhere game on both PC and Xbox, offering gamers more cross-platform value.

Gamers who buy Halo Infinite's $59.99 campaign from the Microsoft Store will get two versions for the price of one. Infinite's premium campaign is part of the Play Anywhere initiative which gives players rights to both digital PC and Xbox versions of the game. Gamers will technically get access to three different Infinite SKUs--the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC versions of the game which all run at different performance targets.

This is just a quick reminder for anyone who might want to pick up the campaign when it drops on December 8. Remember Halo Infinite's multiplayer is free-to-play so you're paying for the massive RPG-FPS mashup that is Infinite's campaign. Also remember that the PC version is exclusive to the Microsoft Store SKU, not the Steam SKU, so don't expect features that are natively integrated into Steam.

Most of Microsoft's first-party games are included in the Xbox Play Anywhere program...but there are some exceptions. Halo MCC isn't on there, and neither is Minecraft...but luckily Halo Infinite is on the list.