35% of SteamVR users have Quest 2 headsets

The latest Steam survey data from Valve shows that Meta is winning the Metaverse race. The company has 61% market share of SteamVR.

Published Wed, Nov 3 2021 10:13 PM CDT
Valve released the October Steam Survey results, and the numbers look great for Meta. The Oculus brand has long held the largest share of the VR pie. To this day, the original Rift, which hit the market five years ago, represents a 5% slice of SteamVR users. Quest 2, however, holds more than a 35% share of SteamVR users.

Last month, Valve noted that 1.85% of Steam users connected a VR headset to their machines. That's a marginal increase of 0.05%, but when you consider Valve has 120 million Steam users, it works out to 60,000 new headsets connected to SteamVR, and roughly 2.2 million SteamVR users, total.

The top three headsets on the SteamVR survey are the Oculus Quest 2 with 35.02%, the Valve Index with 17.30%, and the now-discontinued Oculus Rift S with 16.25%. HTC's Vive Pro and Vive Pro 2 gained a small fraction of the market share, but the original Vive is losing favor with gamers, ultimately netting HTC a marginal loss in overall market share. 14.05% of SteamVR users have HTC headsets. More than 61% of SteamVR users have Oculus headsets.

The Oculus Quest 2 continues to be a popular headset. It's also the only headset in the sub-$500 price range with the Rift S off the market, giving Meta a significant advantage at capturing new VR users. Quest 2 is the obvious choice for anyone without a gaming computer and anyone concerned with price. Without a prominent competitor in the market, Meta is poised to continue to dominate the consumer VR space for the foreseeable future. And Project Cambria indicates they are coming for the high-end buyer too.

