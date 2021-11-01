Here's the PC system requirements for Call of Duty: Vanguard

It appears today is the day for the PC trailers of both of the largest first-person shooters of 2021: Battlefield 2042, and now Call of Duty: Vanguard. Check out the PC-focused trailer to Call of Duty: Vanguard below:

The PC trailer to Call of Duty: Vanguard was accompanied by the full PC system requirements, where we now know you won't need terabytes of storage to install Vanguard -- rather, 36GB of storage space is required for the Multiplayer/Zombie modes only, while 61GB is required for the Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K.

You're going to need an Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300 processor or better, but the developer recommends an Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X while competitive mode has the Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X processors, but at the top for Ultra 4K you're going to need an Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X processor.

GPU-wise the recommendations aren't too bad, with a low-end NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 graphics card as the baseline required GPU -- the GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580 is recommended. For competitive Call of Duty: Vanguard players, the developer recommends the GeForce RTX 3070 or GeForce RTX 3060 Ti for NVIDIA, while the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT is recommended.

If you want to play Call of Duty: Vanguard on the PC on Ultra 4K settings, then the developer pushes up GPU requirements further to the GeForce RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics cards.

Call of Duty: Vanguard PC system requirements

Operating System

Minimum : Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)

Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)

CPU

Minimum : Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

Recommended : Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Competitive : Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Ultra 4K: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

RAM

Minimum : 8 GB

Recommended : 12 GB

Competitive/Ultra 4K: 16 GB

Storage Space

Minimum : 36 GB at launch (Multiplayer and Zombies only)

Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: 61 GB at launch

Hi-Rez Assets Cache

Minimum/Recommended/Competitive : Up to 32 GB

Ultra 4K: Up to 64 GB

Hi-Rez Assets Cache is optional disk space that can be used to stream high resolution assets. That option can be turned off in the game's settings.

Video Card

Minimum : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Recommended : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Competitive : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070/RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

Ultra 4K: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Video Memory

Minimum : 2 GB

Recommended : 4 GB

Competitive : 8 GB

Ultra 4K: 10 GB

Recommended Drivers of NVIDIA/AMD

NVIDIA : 472.12

AMD: 21.9.1

Call of Duty: Vanguard releases on the PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles on November 5, 2021.