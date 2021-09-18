Call of Duty: Vanguard should feature AMD FSR support

Call of Duty: Vanguard should support AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and not DLSS just yet, Warzone supported DLSS.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will limp onto the market in November, but there is some beta lovin' that people who pre-ordered the game can enjoy now -- meaning we have more information on Vanguard.

It looks like developer Sledgehammer Games will have support for AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology in Call of Duty: Vanguard, which will support both AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce GPUs. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and its super-popular (and hacker-filled) Warzone have DLSS support.

FSR support in Call of Duty: Vanguard was spotted in the game files, but you can't just enable it in the menu right now -- I'm sure it'll have full support by its launch on November 5, 2021. Interesting that Sledgehammer isn't tapping DLSS, as it was used to great effect in Warzone and helps drag those frames up to 120FPS in a big way at 4K.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be released on November 5, 2021 for consoles and the PC.