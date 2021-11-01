Call of Duty: Vanguard supports NVIDIA DLSS, and AMD FSR tech

Call of Duty: Vanguard PC trailer released on the same day as Battlefield 2042 PC Tech Trailer, Vanguard has both DLSS + FSR tech.

EA DICE just unleashed their Battlefield 2042 "PC Tech Trailer" to detail some of the PC exclusive features of the game -- NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex tech, as well as ray tracing on the PC -- but now it's time for Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The new Call of Duty: Vanguard PC trailer details how Activision and Sledgehammer Games have added in not just NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) but AMD FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) AI-boosted performance enhancements for Vanguard on the PC.

If you've pre-ordered the game, Call of Duty: Vanguard will start pre-loading the game on November 2 @ 10AM PT on the Battle.net Launcher. You will need 36GB of storage space at a minimum, while up to 64GB is required if you want the Hi-Rez Assets Cache and Ultra 4K resolution textures. The developer is recommending an Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X for Ultra 4K gaming, and a GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT for Ultra 4K gaming in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

You can read more about Call of Duty: Vanguard on the PC here.

Call of Duty: Vanguard releases on the PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles on November 5, 2021.