All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Call of Duty: Vanguard supports NVIDIA DLSS, and AMD FSR tech

Call of Duty: Vanguard PC trailer released on the same day as Battlefield 2042 PC Tech Trailer, Vanguard has both DLSS + FSR tech.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Nov 1 2021 7:46 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

EA DICE just unleashed their Battlefield 2042 "PC Tech Trailer" to detail some of the PC exclusive features of the game -- NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex tech, as well as ray tracing on the PC -- but now it's time for Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The new Call of Duty: Vanguard PC trailer details how Activision and Sledgehammer Games have added in not just NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) but AMD FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) AI-boosted performance enhancements for Vanguard on the PC.

If you've pre-ordered the game, Call of Duty: Vanguard will start pre-loading the game on November 2 @ 10AM PT on the Battle.net Launcher. You will need 36GB of storage space at a minimum, while up to 64GB is required if you want the Hi-Rez Assets Cache and Ultra 4K resolution textures. The developer is recommending an Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X for Ultra 4K gaming, and a GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT for Ultra 4K gaming in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

You can read more about Call of Duty: Vanguard on the PC here.

Call of Duty: Vanguard supports NVIDIA DLSS, and AMD FSR tech 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES
Call of Duty: Vanguard supports NVIDIA DLSS, and AMD FSR tech 02 | TweakTown.com
Call of Duty: Vanguard supports NVIDIA DLSS, and AMD FSR tech 03 | TweakTown.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard releases on the PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles on November 5, 2021.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Vanguard

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/1/2021 at 5:02 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.