Patreon 'evaluating' cryptocurrency, let you reward creators in crypto

Patreon says that it is 'evaluating' the use of cryptocurrency, could allow users to reward creators with 'creator coins'.

Patreon could soon allow users to reward their favorite creators with cryptocurrency, with the company reportedly "evaluating" the use of cryptocurrency according to Patreon executives.

At the recent The Information's summit, Patreon executives Jack Conte and Julian Gutman said that Patreon was "evaluating" the use of cryptocurrency. They reiterated a previous hint of "creator coins" that the company could have, which would let users buy to show support to their favorite creators.

Better yet, you could invest in a creator and if they get bigger, you are rewarded -- alternatively, having coins of your creators would give you access to special content reserved just for those coin holders. Conte wouldn't dive into what he and his company had been working on when it comes to Patreon + crypto, but they did talk about the possibility of letting creator coins become a reality soon.

We could see Patreon expand into both cryptocurrency and NFT (non-fungible token) very fast, so we'll have to see how quickly Patreon changes in 2021 but I'm sure it's going to be quite rapid with crypto + NFTs.