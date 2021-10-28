All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

PlayStation rides FX tailwinds, sales to record Q2 revenues

Sony's games and network services games division delivers record Q2 revenues on strong FX winds and SW, HW sales performance.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Oct 28 2021 4:32 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony's PlayStation division delivers record Q2 sales on the back of strong hardware, software, and FX tailwinds.

PlayStation rides FX tailwinds, sales to record Q2 revenues 444 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Sony's latest Q2 FY2021 earnings report showed a marked increase in segment sales due to strong FX tailwinds. The exchange rate for Q2 was up 3.67% with a rate of $1 USD = 110.1 yen, a boost that benefited Sony tremendously.

The Games and Network Services (G&NS) segment, which includes the PlayStation brand, delivered record Q2 revenues of 645.43 billion yen ($5.862 billion) as compared to 506.63 billion yen ($4.77 billion) in Q2'20, which had a 106.2 yen-to-USD exchange rate. FX boosts represented 27% of the period's 138.8 billion yen year-over-year increase.

"FY21 Q2 sales increased a significant 27% year-on-year to 645.4 billion yen, primarily due to an increase in PlayStation 5 hardware sales and an increase in game software sales of third-party titles," Sony said in its presentation.

PlayStation rides FX tailwinds, sales to record Q2 revenues 23 | TweakTown.com

The sales breakdown is dominated by software. Console hardware made up 160.63 billion yen ($1.458 billion), or nearly 25% of total Q2 sales. Software made up 53% of quarterly revenues, or 343 billion yen ($3.11 billion), and network services made 16%, or 100.44 billion yen ($912.3 million). The remainder was from peripherals like PlayStation VR and other accessories.

Games profits declined over last year due to rising costs of hardware production and the strategic profit loss associated with PlayStation 5 systems.

G&NS operating profit was at 82.67 billion yen ($740.94 million) for the period, as compared to 105.36 billion yen ($992.16 million) a year ago.

Sony's corporate shares have risen nearly 5% today to a five-year high as a result of the company's performance.

Buy at Amazon

Death Stranding Director's Cut - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.99
$49.99$49.99$49.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/28/2021 at 4:25 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:resetera.com, sony.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.