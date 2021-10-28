All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

PS5 one year sales hit 13.4 million, miss Sony's sales target

Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 has now sold-in over 13.4 million units in a year's time, but it still didn't beat the pS4.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Oct 28 2021 1:26 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The PlayStation 5's one year sales have missed Sony's internal sales target, but only slightly.

PS5 one year sales hit 13.4 million, miss Sony's sales target 87 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Sony's PS5 has now shipped 13.4 million units in its first year on the market, the company today announced. While the milestone is impressive on paper, it falls short of Sony's expectations. The Japanese tech giant had hoped the PS5 would match or exceed the PS4's one-year shipments that amounted to 13.8 million.

PS5 one year sales hit 13.4 million, miss Sony's sales target 2 | TweakTown.com

Read Also: PlayStation 5 Review: The golden era of console gaming

The PS5 only missed the mark by 400,000 units and it's not because of poor reception or low demand. The entire technology sector is being squeezed by a component shortage that's limiting stock across the entire market. Sony, Microsoft, AMD, NVIDIA, Intel, and Nintendo have all been affected. There's simply not enough PS5's being made to boost shipments and meet astronomical demand for the new consoles.

Sony expects 2022 to be its biggest year ever for PlayStation. The company is planning to manufacture and ship more PlayStation 5 consoles in FY22 than any other PlayStation system in the brand's history.

The games-maker expects total PS5 shipments to hit around 23 million by the end of FY22 on March 31, 2023.

Below is a quick breakdown of the PS5's current one-year shipments. The initial sales spike during Q3 corresponds to the holiday 2020 period.

  • Q3'20 - 4.5 million
  • Q4'20 - 3.3 million
  • Q1'21 - 2.3 million
  • Q2'21 - 3.3 million
Buy at Amazon

Death Stranding Director's Cut - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.99
$49.99$49.99$49.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/28/2021 at 3:56 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:sie.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.