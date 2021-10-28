PS5 one year sales hit 13.4 million, miss Sony's sales target

Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 has now sold-in over 13.4 million units in a year's time, but it still didn't beat the pS4.

The PlayStation 5's one year sales have missed Sony's internal sales target, but only slightly.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Sony's PS5 has now shipped 13.4 million units in its first year on the market, the company today announced. While the milestone is impressive on paper, it falls short of Sony's expectations. The Japanese tech giant had hoped the PS5 would match or exceed the PS4's one-year shipments that amounted to 13.8 million.

Read Also: PlayStation 5 Review: The golden era of console gaming

The PS5 only missed the mark by 400,000 units and it's not because of poor reception or low demand. The entire technology sector is being squeezed by a component shortage that's limiting stock across the entire market. Sony, Microsoft, AMD, NVIDIA, Intel, and Nintendo have all been affected. There's simply not enough PS5's being made to boost shipments and meet astronomical demand for the new consoles.

Sony expects 2022 to be its biggest year ever for PlayStation. The company is planning to manufacture and ship more PlayStation 5 consoles in FY22 than any other PlayStation system in the brand's history.

The games-maker expects total PS5 shipments to hit around 23 million by the end of FY22 on March 31, 2023.

Below is a quick breakdown of the PS5's current one-year shipments. The initial sales spike during Q3 corresponds to the holiday 2020 period.