Intel Core i9-12900HK mobile CPU performance: see ya, Apple, AMD

Intel Core i9-12900HK mobile processor performance teased: beats Apple's new M1 Max, Zen 3 mobile -- should debut at CES 2022.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Oct 24 2021 6:33 PM CDT
Intel might have everyone excited about its next-gen Alder Lake CPUs on the desktop, but the mobile Alder Lake CPUs are going to be very interesting as well -- especially in a world joined by Apple's enthusiast-class M1 Max SoC that was just announced.

Intel Core i9-12900HK mobile CPU performance: see ya, Apple, AMD 08 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

We now have some new numbers on Intel's new Alder Lake mobile CPU from our friends at Wccftech, where it smashes Apple's new M1 Max SoC, its own Core i9-11980HK mobile processor, and the Zen 3-based Ryzen 9 5980HX processor in Geekbench.

But with the first-ever benchmarks of Intel Alder Lake Mobility CPUs, at least in the Core i9-12900HK processor, thanks to Wccftech we can see even Apple's new M1 Max SoC is a force to be reckoned with. The M1 Max beats the Core i9-11980HK and Ryzen 9 5980HX processors, but the new Core i9-12800HK is on top (and so it should be). Apple will win on power efficiency, however.

Everything is at stock here with the Geekbench results, with Wccftech debuting a result of 1851 for single-core performance on the Intel Core i9-12900HK Alder Lake Mobility CPU. This is up against Apple's upcoming MacBook Pro with the flagship M1 Max SoC which is capable of 1785 in single-core score.

Intel Core i9-12900HK mobile CPU performance: see ya, Apple, AMD 07 | TweakTown.com
Below that we have Intel's current-gen Core i9-11980HK with 1616, and AMD's current-gen Zen 3-based Ryzen 9 5980HX processor with 1506. Apple has some impressive performance here, and power numbers will beat every processor on this chart.

The new Core i9-12900HK is even more impressive in the multi-core Geekbench test, with a result of 13256, up against the current-gen Core i9-11980HK with 9149 -- bloody impressive. Equally as impressive is that Apple's new M1 Max SoC is nipping at the heels of the future Alder Lake Mobility chip with 12753, and smashes the Ryzen 9 5980HX with 8217.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, notebookcheck.net

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

