Intel Core i9-12900K Review: retail CPU pics, clocks up to 5.0GHz

Intel's new flagship Alder Lake CPU has been spotted in the flesh, with the new Core i9-12900K receiving some juicy new pictures and last details.

The new Intel Core i9-12900K and Core i5-12600K are now confirmed SKUs versus the engineering and qualification samples that we've been seeing in recent leaks, while we also now know the maximum boost frequency of these two new Alder Lake processors.

Intel's new Core i9-12900K will have its Performance "Golden Cove" CPU cores with a base CPU clock of 3.6GHz and Turbo Max Boost 3.0 clock of 5.0GHz, while the Efficient "Gracemont" CPU cores will have a base CPU clock of 2.7GHz and Turbo Max Boost 3.0 frequency of 3.8GHz. This is all for 125W TDP, too. Remember, Thermal Velocity Boost frequencies will be at least 100MHz or so higher than this, and should be detailed soon.

We will know all about Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs during its upcoming Innovation event on October 27, with the new CPUs and Z690 motherboards going on sale on November 4. We'll know pricing in the coming days, too.