Intel Core i9-12900K Review: retail CPU pics, clocks up to 5.0GHz

Intel's new Core i9-12900K processor gets pictured in the flesh, Alder Lake-S flagship has maximum boost CPU clock of 5.0GHz.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Oct 21 2021 10:05 PM CDT
Intel's new flagship Alder Lake CPU has been spotted in the flesh, with the new Core i9-12900K receiving some juicy new pictures and last details.

Intel Core i9-12900K Review: retail CPU pics, clocks up to 5.0GHz 07 | TweakTown.com
The new Intel Core i9-12900K and Core i5-12600K are now confirmed SKUs versus the engineering and qualification samples that we've been seeing in recent leaks, while we also now know the maximum boost frequency of these two new Alder Lake processors.

Intel's new Core i9-12900K will have its Performance "Golden Cove" CPU cores with a base CPU clock of 3.6GHz and Turbo Max Boost 3.0 clock of 5.0GHz, while the Efficient "Gracemont" CPU cores will have a base CPU clock of 2.7GHz and Turbo Max Boost 3.0 frequency of 3.8GHz. This is all for 125W TDP, too. Remember, Thermal Velocity Boost frequencies will be at least 100MHz or so higher than this, and should be detailed soon.

We will know all about Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs during its upcoming Innovation event on October 27, with the new CPUs and Z690 motherboards going on sale on November 4. We'll know pricing in the coming days, too.

Intel Core i9-12900K Review: retail CPU pics, clocks up to 5.0GHz 06 | TweakTown.com
Intel Core i9-12900K Review: retail CPU pics, clocks up to 5.0GHz 08 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, twitter.com, twitter.com, zhihu.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

