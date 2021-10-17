All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Quake works with mouse and keyboard on consoles, even Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch version of Quake now works with a mouse and keyboard, works through the Switch and the USB ports on the dock.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Oct 17 2021 11:33 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

It's kind of hard to believe we're here, but we're here: you can now play Quake on the Nintendo Switch, using a mouse and keyboard. Check it out:

The folks over at idTechpics tweeted out a story from a Reddit user that was playing around with the Nintendo Switch version of Quake, using the USB ports on the dock to get his mouse and keyboard working. You don't need to use a wired mouse and keyboard either, with the USB ports on the dock allowing for some wireless KB and mouse action with the Nintendo Switch and Quake, too.

The remastered version of Quake is out on the Nintendo Switch as well as the other major consoles: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and of course the PC. There's also been some recent 4K 120FPS upgrades available for the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 version of Quake.

As for Quake itself, the remastered version includes both of the expansion packs from the original Quake: The Scourge of Armagon and Dissolution of Eternity. Just typing those words is an injection of nostalgia, as I played the hell out of the original Quake and its sequels and all their mission packs... but on a Nintendo Switch with a mouse and keyboard? Now that is awesome.

Quake works with mouse and keyboard on consoles, even Nintendo Switch 05 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition System

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$435.00
$435.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/17/2021 at 3:00 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.