Quake works with mouse and keyboard on consoles, even Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch version of Quake now works with a mouse and keyboard, works through the Switch and the USB ports on the dock.

It's kind of hard to believe we're here, but we're here: you can now play Quake on the Nintendo Switch, using a mouse and keyboard. Check it out:

The folks over at idTechpics tweeted out a story from a Reddit user that was playing around with the Nintendo Switch version of Quake, using the USB ports on the dock to get his mouse and keyboard working. You don't need to use a wired mouse and keyboard either, with the USB ports on the dock allowing for some wireless KB and mouse action with the Nintendo Switch and Quake, too.

The remastered version of Quake is out on the Nintendo Switch as well as the other major consoles: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and of course the PC. There's also been some recent 4K 120FPS upgrades available for the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 version of Quake.

As for Quake itself, the remastered version includes both of the expansion packs from the original Quake: The Scourge of Armagon and Dissolution of Eternity. Just typing those words is an injection of nostalgia, as I played the hell out of the original Quake and its sequels and all their mission packs... but on a Nintendo Switch with a mouse and keyboard? Now that is awesome.