Call of Duty Vanguard's cinematics are next-level impressive

Call of Duty Vanguard's new story trailer shows incredible-looking cinematic sequences and impressive in-engine gameplay footage.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Oct 11 2021 11:33 AM CDT
Activision just released a new story campaign trailer for Call of Duty Vanguard that shows amazing-looking visuals.

Call of Duty Vanguard's latest video shows just how far Sledgehammer's games engine has come. The game highlights a number of immaculate-looking cinematic sequences, complete with high-def textures, realistic reflections, shadows, and lighting, and even fine details like small facial hairs. The footage also has in-engine gameplay interspersed with the storyline captures, presenting a grim and brutal experience set across multiple theaters of war.

The trailer reinforces Vanguard's alternate-history storyline. The game is based around a parallel dimension World War II where Germany didn't surrender after Hitler's death; instead, German forces are rallying behind Hitler's successor who is establishing the Fourth Reich. Gamers play as the vanguard, a dream-team of Allied special forces who travel across the Eastern, Western, and Pacific Fronts as well as North Africa in a bid to stop the Axis powers from conquering the world.

Call of Duty Vanguard releases November 5, 2021 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Despite the praise, it's important to remember that Activision-Blizzard is currently facing a number of scathing allegations including sexual harassment, discrimination, and possible securities fraud.

Activision is currently facing four high-profile complaints that may have precedential effects on the games industry:

  1. California Department of Fair Employment and Housing investigation alleging sexual misconduct and discrimination
  2. Charges of violating National Labor Relations Act with unfair labor practices (ULP) and alleged union busting
  3. Class-action lawsuit alleging securities fraud with over a dozen law firms trying to bring the case to trial
  4. SEC investigation regarding internal communications, workplace discrimination, and potential securities fraud
