Call of Duty Vanguard's cinematics are next-level impressive

Activision just released a new story campaign trailer for Call of Duty Vanguard that shows amazing-looking visuals.

Call of Duty Vanguard's latest video shows just how far Sledgehammer's games engine has come. The game highlights a number of immaculate-looking cinematic sequences, complete with high-def textures, realistic reflections, shadows, and lighting, and even fine details like small facial hairs. The footage also has in-engine gameplay interspersed with the storyline captures, presenting a grim and brutal experience set across multiple theaters of war.

The trailer reinforces Vanguard's alternate-history storyline. The game is based around a parallel dimension World War II where Germany didn't surrender after Hitler's death; instead, German forces are rallying behind Hitler's successor who is establishing the Fourth Reich. Gamers play as the vanguard, a dream-team of Allied special forces who travel across the Eastern, Western, and Pacific Fronts as well as North Africa in a bid to stop the Axis powers from conquering the world.

Call of Duty Vanguard releases November 5, 2021 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Despite the praise, it's important to remember that Activision-Blizzard is currently facing a number of scathing allegations including sexual harassment, discrimination, and possible securities fraud.

Activision is currently facing four high-profile complaints that may have precedential effects on the games industry: