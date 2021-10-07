All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Facebook renames Horizons to Horizon Worlds, puts $10mil up for devs

Facebook Horizons is now called Horizon Worlds. It's still in closed beta, but Facebook is dumping $10 million into content dev.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Thu, Oct 7 2021 10:49 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Facebook revealed a new name for Horizons. The as-yet-unreleased virtual world-building platform will now be known as Horizon Worlds. Along with the rebrand, the company is dumping more financial support into developing Horizon Worlds' content, with $10 million earmarked for creators and developers over the next year.

Facebook launched the invite-only closed beta of Horizon last summer, and to this day, it remains closed to the public. Over the last year, Facebook has added more features and included more content creators and developers. Now the company is ready to pour some gas on the fire to inspire creators and developers to bring more rich content to the Horizon Worlds platform.

Facebook plans to distribute the $10 million Creator Fund through a variety of opportunities. There will be competitions for world creators with prizes of up to $10,000 for the top three entries for each category.

Facebook renames Horizons to Horizon Worlds, puts $10mil up for devs 02 | TweakTown.com

An Accelerator Program is in the works, which will give creators professional skills development to help them build more elaborate environments. Facebook is also putting money aside to help experienced developers create mini-games and themed experiences.

If you haven't already, you can sign up for consideration for beta access.

Buy at Amazon

Oculus Quest 2 - Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset - 256 GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$399.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/7/2021 at 10:48 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, oculus.com

Kevin joined the TweakTown team in 2020 and has since kept us informed daily on the latest news. Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.