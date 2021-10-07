Facebook renames Horizons to Horizon Worlds, puts $10mil up for devs

Facebook Horizons is now called Horizon Worlds. It's still in closed beta, but Facebook is dumping $10 million into content dev.

Facebook revealed a new name for Horizons. The as-yet-unreleased virtual world-building platform will now be known as Horizon Worlds. Along with the rebrand, the company is dumping more financial support into developing Horizon Worlds' content, with $10 million earmarked for creators and developers over the next year.

Facebook launched the invite-only closed beta of Horizon last summer, and to this day, it remains closed to the public. Over the last year, Facebook has added more features and included more content creators and developers. Now the company is ready to pour some gas on the fire to inspire creators and developers to bring more rich content to the Horizon Worlds platform.

Facebook plans to distribute the $10 million Creator Fund through a variety of opportunities. There will be competitions for world creators with prizes of up to $10,000 for the top three entries for each category.

An Accelerator Program is in the works, which will give creators professional skills development to help them build more elaborate environments. Facebook is also putting money aside to help experienced developers create mini-games and themed experiences.

If you haven't already, you can sign up for consideration for beta access.