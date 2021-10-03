All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater MGS3 remake in development at Virtuos

Virtuous, mostly known for excellent ports of older games, is reportedly leading development of a MGS3 Snake Eater remake.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Oct 3 2021 2:24 PM CDT
Konami has enlisted Virtuos to lead development of a Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake, sources tell Video Game Chronicle.

Virtuos, a Singapore-based game developer mostly known for excellent ports of games like The Outer Worlds and Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD, is currently making a MGS3 remake. Contrary to popular belief, Sony's newly-acquired Bluepoint apparently isn't working on Metal Gear.

The project is in early phases of development and underlines Konami's reinvigorated focus on premium AAA releases, which is something the company outlined in 2019:

"Even with new platforms coming out, we believe high-end console games are the most important. We challenge for innovative ideas and technology within our console games and apply them to other devices, so we will continue to put effort into our console games. We also plan to increase our portfolio. In addition to the multi-device titles for PES and Yu-Gi-Oh, we plan to work on projects with other globally known IPs in the near future," Konami Europe president Masami Saso said at the time.

Read Also: Metal Gear Solid remaster collection in the works at Konami

However, rather than pay out the huge multi-million costs of developing sequels in-house, Konami is choosing instead to license out its properties to third-party developers like Virtuos. This way Konami can reduce spending costs while recouping owed royalties from sales.

Virtuos is actually the second port-master to be handed development of a remake. Aspyr, the dev team responsible for a number of cross-platform ports of older Star Wars games, is currently developing a Knights of the Old Republic remake for modern hardware.

Neither Konami nor Virtuos have confirmed the MGS3 remake is in development.

NEWS SOURCE:videogameschronicle.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

