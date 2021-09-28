All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs with compatible PS5 heat sinks 🔥

Amazon's New World MMO hits huge 707,000 player peak on Steam

Amazon's New World MMORPG is a huge hit at launch with a whopping 707,230 concurrent players on Steam in its first 24 hours.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Sep 28 2021 5:27 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Amazon's New World MMORPG is the hottest new game on Steam (but hopefully your GPU is staying cool).

It's a brave new world for Amazon, a company who has spend millions on troubled games development. With its fresh MMORPG New World, Amazon's bet into gaming seems to be paying off--at least when it comes to player adoption.

According to SteamDB, New World has amassed a 707,230 peak concurrent player count during launch and has penetrated Steam's top-10 concurrent players charts in just 24 hours. Right now New World sits at #5 after nudging out Valheim (502,837 players). That's a whole lot of sales.

Amazon's New World MMO hits huge 707,000 player peak on Steam 234 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The game is so popular that players are faced with astronomical waiting times to connect to servers. Amazon has issued a statement promising more servers and adjustments to lower queue times.

New World has launched at an opportune time for MMOs. Many World of Warcraft players are leaving the game due to Blizzard's current sexual harassment controversy, and other WoW Classic players are also leaving en masse due to in-game issues (and the aforementioned controversy). It's also likely that some ESO players are crossing over too.

Final Fantasy XIV is still going strong, however, and its big new Endwalker expansion is set for November.

Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$22.34
$23.33$24.98$25.59
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/28/2021 at 4:29 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:steamdb.info

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.