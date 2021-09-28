All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Star Trek's William Shatner will join Jeff Bezos in venture to space

Captain Kirk is ready for another journey to space, with Star Trek actor William Shatner to join Jeff Bezos into space next month.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Sep 28 2021 12:32 AM CDT
William Shatner will be flying off into familiar, yet unexplored territory next month: with the Star Trek actor flying off into space with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Shatner will join Bezos in a Blue Origin capsule that will be blasting away from the Earth for a 15-minute ride, all filmed for a documentary. Shatner might be going to space, but the mission is completely secret -- Shatner, or Blue Origin will be commenting on the news.

Captain James Tiberius Kirk, otherwise known as William Shatner, will become the oldest person in space at 90 years old. Before Shatner, Wally Funk -- a former test pilot -- was 82 years old when he joined Bezos and Blue Origin's first-crewed flight into space earlier this year.

TMZ reported the news and I agree with what they said about what Shatner should wear, they said "BUT WHAT WOULD BE AWESOME -- is if he wears his Capt. Kirk getup". Yes, yes please... they need to do this, it would be amazing.

Shatner has paid an undisclosed sum for his trip on the Blue Origin, with $20 million paid at auction for the final civilian seat... we're sure Shatner is handing out the Benjamins for his seat on Blue Origin.

NEWS SOURCES:tmz.com, nypost.com

