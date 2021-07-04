Qualcomm Snapdragon 895+ could be on TSMC's next-gen 4nm process

Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 895+ won't be here until at least late 2022, but it could be on TSMC 4nm and not Samsung 4nm.

Qualcomm and TSMC worked together on the next-gen Snapdragon 885 SoC and now it seems the company will be moving away from Samsung and its 4nm process for the warm arms of TSMC's next-gen 4nm node for its Snapdragon 895+ SoC.

In a new tweet, Ice Universe says that Qualcomm will use Samsung 4nm for its Snapdragon 895, but the overclocked Snapdragon 895+ will be made on TSMC 4nm. This makes sense as Samsung might have more allocation to give Qualcomm for the regular Snapdragon 895 -- which will be in many more phones than the higher-end overclocked Snapdragon 895+ SoC -- TSMC handling that on its 4nm node.

We should expect Qualcomm to unveil its next-gen Snapdragon 895 later this year during its Snapdragon Tech Summit, which is normally held in Maui, Hawaii -- but will be virtual this year. The overclocked Snapdragon 895+ should be unveiled 6-9 months later, and find its way into overclocking gaming smartphones of the future by the end of 2022 or so.