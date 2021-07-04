All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Qualcomm Snapdragon 895+ could be on TSMC's next-gen 4nm process

Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 895+ won't be here until at least late 2022, but it could be on TSMC 4nm and not Samsung 4nm.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jul 4 2021 11:55 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Qualcomm and TSMC worked together on the next-gen Snapdragon 885 SoC and now it seems the company will be moving away from Samsung and its 4nm process for the warm arms of TSMC's next-gen 4nm node for its Snapdragon 895+ SoC.

In a new tweet, Ice Universe says that Qualcomm will use Samsung 4nm for its Snapdragon 895, but the overclocked Snapdragon 895+ will be made on TSMC 4nm. This makes sense as Samsung might have more allocation to give Qualcomm for the regular Snapdragon 895 -- which will be in many more phones than the higher-end overclocked Snapdragon 895+ SoC -- TSMC handling that on its 4nm node.

We should expect Qualcomm to unveil its next-gen Snapdragon 895 later this year during its Snapdragon Tech Summit, which is normally held in Maui, Hawaii -- but will be virtual this year. The overclocked Snapdragon 895+ should be unveiled 6-9 months later, and find its way into overclocking gaming smartphones of the future by the end of 2022 or so.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 895+ could be on TSMC's next-gen 4nm process 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (SM-G998B/DS)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $1574.99
CAD $1574.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/4/2021 at 11:55 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.