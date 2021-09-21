All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Samsung's new Galaxy S22 with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 895 teased

Samsung's next-gen flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone teased with Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 895, spotted on Geekbench.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Sep 21 2021 7:07 PM CDT
Samsung launched its Galaxy S21 family earlier this year, led by the Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone -- and just two weeks ago the company launched its new foldable phones in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung's new Galaxy S22 with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 895 teased
Now we have a tease of Samsung's next-gen Galaxy S22 family of smartphones which half of the handsets will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 895 processor. The new Snapdragon 895-powered Galaxy S22 has been spotted in recent Geekbench results, with underwhelming results -- prototype device results to the side, we know it's coming.

Qualcomm still need to make its next-gen Snapdragon 895 official, and then Samsung will need to unveil its new Galaxy S22 family of smartphones sometime around March 2022. Qualcomm will most likely use its Snapdragon Tech Summit which is an annual event in December, to announce its new Snapdragon 895 chip. We're already hearing rumors of the tweaked Snapdrgon 895+ chip, too.

Looking at both the single-core and multi-core results in Geekbench aren't good for the Snapdragon 895-powered Galaxy S22, especially when you compare that the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G pushes 927 in the single-core run, and 3094 in the multi-core run.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, nl.letsgodigital.org

