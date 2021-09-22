All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Share your D2 collection and snag this custom Diablo 2 Xbox Series X

Blizzard is giving away an awesome Mephisto-themed Diablo 2 Xbox Series X console leading up to D2 Resurrected's release.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Sep 22 2021 6:30 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Blizzard is giving away an ultra-demonic custom Xbox Series X to celebrate Diablo 2 Resurrected's incoming release.

Share your D2 collection and snag this custom Diablo 2 Xbox Series X 324 | TweakTown.com

After 20 years, Diablo 2 is coming back. D2 Resurrected launches tomorrow on PC, consoles, and Switch, and Blizzard has been celebrating with some awesome giveaways. The first phase included two custom high-end PCs, and the second one, which is live now until 3AM EST, offers up a custom Series X with the Lord of Hatred himself slapped on the case.

You can enter for a chance to win by sharing your most prized Diablo possession via a Twitter response. Winners will be contacted via direct message, and Blizzard says the custom Mephisto-themed Xbox Series X console retails for a huge $889 USD.

Check out the official rules here but be quick because the contest ends tonight at 11:59PM PST (2:59AM EST).

Diablo 2 Resurrected launches tomorrow, September 23 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. We'll be taking a closer look at the console and PC versions of the game with upcoming coverage.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.16
$14.23$15.05$15.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/22/2021 at 6:30 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.