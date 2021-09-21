All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Activision chief legal officer leaves as company faces SEC probe

Activision-Blizzard loses its chief legal officer ahead of four major complaints and allegations, including SEC investigation.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Sep 21 2021 6:31 PM CDT
Activision-Blizzard loses its chief legal officer as it faces down four major complaints, allegations, and lawsuits ranging from discrimination to securities fraud.

Today Activision-Blizzard's ex-chief legal officer Claire Hart announced she has left the company: "After more than three years at Blizzard Entertainment, I have decided to move on to my next adventure. Friday was my last day," Hart wrote on Linkedin.

"The past three years have been full of unexpected twists and turns, but I feel honored to have worked with and met so many great people at Blizzard and across the Activision Blizzard businesses."

Hart's departure comes at troubling time for Activision-Blizzard. The company is currently facing four major legal debacles including a class-action securities fraud lawsuit, a scathing sexual harassment and discrimination complaint filed by California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing, and allegations of unfair labor practices from labor unions.

The Securities Exchange Commission has launched a private investigation into the securities fraud and workplace discrimination allegations. The outcome may include federal court charges as well as internal charges from SEC administration, which could result in fines, a 10-day halt on share trading, and possibly even criminal prosecution.

Activision-Blizzard today released a disclosure press release informing investors of the ongoing SEC investigation as well as the other lawsuits and complaints.

Activision is currently facing four high-profile complaints that may have precedential effects on the games industry:

  1. California Department of Fair Employment and Housing investigation alleging sexual misconduct and discrimination
  2. Charges of violating National Labor Relations Act with unfair labor practices (ULP) and alleged union busting
  3. Class-action lawsuit alleging securities fraud with over a dozen law firms trying to bring the case to trial
  4. SEC investigation regarding internal communications, workplace discrimination, and potential securities fraud
NEWS SOURCE:linkedin.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

