Activision chief legal officer leaves as company faces SEC probe

Activision-Blizzard loses its chief legal officer as it faces down four major complaints, allegations, and lawsuits ranging from discrimination to securities fraud.

Today Activision-Blizzard's ex-chief legal officer Claire Hart announced she has left the company: "After more than three years at Blizzard Entertainment, I have decided to move on to my next adventure. Friday was my last day," Hart wrote on Linkedin.

"The past three years have been full of unexpected twists and turns, but I feel honored to have worked with and met so many great people at Blizzard and across the Activision Blizzard businesses."

Hart's departure comes at troubling time for Activision-Blizzard. The company is currently facing four major legal debacles including a class-action securities fraud lawsuit, a scathing sexual harassment and discrimination complaint filed by California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing, and allegations of unfair labor practices from labor unions.

The Securities Exchange Commission has launched a private investigation into the securities fraud and workplace discrimination allegations. The outcome may include federal court charges as well as internal charges from SEC administration, which could result in fines, a 10-day halt on share trading, and possibly even criminal prosecution.

Activision-Blizzard today released a disclosure press release informing investors of the ongoing SEC investigation as well as the other lawsuits and complaints.

Activision is currently facing four high-profile complaints that may have precedential effects on the games industry: