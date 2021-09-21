All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

HP's new all-in-one PC has NVIDIA's unreleased GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER

HP's new all-in-one PC that should launch at CES 2022, packs NVIDIA's unreleased GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER, Ryzen 6000 series CPU.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Sep 21 2021 9:49 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

HP seems to be getting ready to launch its new ENVY 34 All-In-One PC with NVIDIA's unannounced GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER graphics card.

HP's new all-in-one PC has NVIDIA's unreleased GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

We should expect to see HP launch its new 34-inch AIO system to also rock AMD's unreleased codenamed Rembrandt CPUs in the new Ryzen 6000 series. Both the GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER and AMD Ryzen 6000 series chips should launch at CES 2022 in January.

HP's new system will go on sale next month, so maybe we'll see the first wave of ENVY 34 AIO systems come out with different GPU offerings and then an updated model would launch in early 2022 with the new GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER graphics card. The model launching next month will cost $1999, rocking what should be a beautiful 34-inch 5K Ultra-Wide 21:9 display and an Intel 11th Gen Core i9 processor.

HP's new all-in-one PC has NVIDIA's unreleased GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER 05 | TweakTown.com

This could be a simple mistake, but it could be a placeholder for the new GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER-powered model early next year. I guess we'll see.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti OC Edition (TUF-RTX3080TI-O12G-GAMING)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2140.88
$2143.88$2149.95-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/21/2021 at 3:31 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.