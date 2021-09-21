HP's new all-in-one PC has NVIDIA's unreleased GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER
HP's new all-in-one PC that should launch at CES 2022, packs NVIDIA's unreleased GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER, Ryzen 6000 series CPU.
HP seems to be getting ready to launch its new ENVY 34 All-In-One PC with NVIDIA's unannounced GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER graphics card.
We should expect to see HP launch its new 34-inch AIO system to also rock AMD's unreleased codenamed Rembrandt CPUs in the new Ryzen 6000 series. Both the GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER and AMD Ryzen 6000 series chips should launch at CES 2022 in January.
HP's new system will go on sale next month, so maybe we'll see the first wave of ENVY 34 AIO systems come out with different GPU offerings and then an updated model would launch in early 2022 with the new GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER graphics card. The model launching next month will cost $1999, rocking what should be a beautiful 34-inch 5K Ultra-Wide 21:9 display and an Intel 11th Gen Core i9 processor.
This could be a simple mistake, but it could be a placeholder for the new GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER-powered model early next year. I guess we'll see.