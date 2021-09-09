All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA's suped-up GeForce RTX 30 SUPER series rumored for January 2022

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 SUPER refresh graphics cards dropping as early as January 2022 according to the very latest rumors.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Sep 9 2021 7:09 PM CDT
NVIDIA is gearing up for a big GPU refresh release in the coming months, with rumors that the company will be launching their new GeForce RTX 30 SUPER series in January 2022.

The company could launch both mobile and desktop variants of its new GeForce RTX 30 SUPER graphics cards, and with multiple teases now of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 20GB of GDDR6X floating around -- it would be interesting to see if the RTX 3080 Ti 20GB gets repurposed (refreshed) into the RTX 3080 SUPER.

NVIDIA should also release a new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER which will be very interesting too, as we've actually been hearing more and more about the GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER. The latest on the RTX 3090 SUPER is that it would use the GA102-350-A1 GPU, the same 21Gbps GDDR6X memory, and have a large 450W TGP.

The rumors of NVIDIA's refreshed GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER have it dropping its multi-GPU NVLink connector, leaving that to the GeForce RTX 3090. Previous rumors had the RTX 3090 SUPER dropping in 2021, but it seems that they'll only enjoy 8-9 months on the market before the next-gen Ada Lovelace GPUs and new GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs drop in 2H 2022.

NVIDIA's suped-up GeForce RTX 30 SUPER series rumored for January 2022 510 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

