Game dev boss buys 260 PlayStation 5s for all his employees

Shift up, the developer of super stylish hack-and-slash PS5 game Project Eve, has purchased PS5 consoles for all its 260 devs.

Korean game dev ShiftUp celebrates the big reveal of its new action game Project Eve in a special way.

Lots of gamers like the look of ShiftUp's new PS5 exclusive Project Eve, and to keep morale high and commemorate the game's positive reception, company CEO Hyung-Tae Kim has purchased PlayStation 5 consoles for all of the studio's 260 employees. That's a lot of PS5s and amounts to nearly $140,000 with a 7% sales tax, but the consoles might be tax deductible. What a great way to reward your workers.

Right now ShiftUp is gearing up to push the PS5 to its limits with Project Eve using new Unreal Engine tech. The studio is hiring multiple developers in an effort to transition from mobile games into the mainstream AAA market. Based on Project Eve's gameplay we'd say the Korean dev is doing exceptionally well especially with its fluidity at 4K 60FPS.