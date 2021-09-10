Intel Alder Lake CPUs could have new reference cooler, like Ryzen CPUs

Intel could be refreshing the reference cooler for its upcoming 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPUs, stepping up next to AMD's coolers.

Intel was meant to not be replacing the reference CPU cooler with its new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs according to previous rumors, but now a new rumor -- this time with pictures -- suggests the company will be refreshing its reference CPU cooler.

The retail boxed versions of the Intel 12th Gen Core CPUs will reportedly be refreshed, with the coolers named Laminar RH1, RM1, and RS1 coolers. The early designs look pretty damn good and will have Intel step up to the same level that AMD has been at for a while with its greatly improved reference CPU cooler.

All of the new purported Intel reference CPU coolers are different in design, with the Laminar RH1 is much taller than the RM1 and RS1 cooler. Intel -- if this rumor is true -- will be a big deal as it'll be the first time in many, many years that Intel has changed the reference CPU cooler on its new-gen CPUs.

We should also see some RGB lighting on at least 2 of the 3 new reference Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU coolers... can't have a new cooler without RGB lighting, right?!