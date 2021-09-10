All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel Alder Lake CPUs could have new reference cooler, like Ryzen CPUs

Intel could be refreshing the reference cooler for its upcoming 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPUs, stepping up next to AMD's coolers.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Sep 10 2021 10:42 PM CDT
Intel was meant to not be replacing the reference CPU cooler with its new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs according to previous rumors, but now a new rumor -- this time with pictures -- suggests the company will be refreshing its reference CPU cooler.

Intel Alder Lake CPUs could have new reference cooler, like Ryzen CPUs 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The retail boxed versions of the Intel 12th Gen Core CPUs will reportedly be refreshed, with the coolers named Laminar RH1, RM1, and RS1 coolers. The early designs look pretty damn good and will have Intel step up to the same level that AMD has been at for a while with its greatly improved reference CPU cooler.

All of the new purported Intel reference CPU coolers are different in design, with the Laminar RH1 is much taller than the RM1 and RS1 cooler. Intel -- if this rumor is true -- will be a big deal as it'll be the first time in many, many years that Intel has changed the reference CPU cooler on its new-gen CPUs.

We should also see some RGB lighting on at least 2 of the 3 new reference Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU coolers... can't have a new cooler without RGB lighting, right?!

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

