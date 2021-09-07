Xiaomi X11T Pro smartphone has 120W HyperCharge support

Xiaomi's next-gen 11T Pro smartphone will have 120W charging support, so prepare your electrical sockets, and maybe wear gloves.

Xiaomi has just confirmed that it will have 120W HyperCharge support with its next-gen Xiaomi X11T Pro smartphone, which will be debuting on September 15 at 8PM GMT.

The company confirmed the news on its official Xioami Twitter account, that its next-gen X11T Pro smartphone will have incredibly fast 120W HyperCharge support. Xiaomi had just 30W charging on the regular Mi 10T Pro, and super-fast 120W charging on its Mi 10 Ultra, but now the 11T Pro will have 120W HyperCharge support.

We are to expect Xiaomi's new X11T Pro smartphone to roll out with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, a beautiful 120Hz AMOLED display, and 5000mAh battery. The reveal event takes place on September 15, which is next week... so we don't have much more time to wait until we know all about Xiaomi's next-gen X11T Pro smartphone.