All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Air Force Intelligence Officer talks about recovered Alien called Eva

Xiaomi X11T Pro smartphone has 120W HyperCharge support

Xiaomi's next-gen 11T Pro smartphone will have 120W charging support, so prepare your electrical sockets, and maybe wear gloves.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Sep 7 2021 10:47 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Xiaomi has just confirmed that it will have 120W HyperCharge support with its next-gen Xiaomi X11T Pro smartphone, which will be debuting on September 15 at 8PM GMT.

The company confirmed the news on its official Xioami Twitter account, that its next-gen X11T Pro smartphone will have incredibly fast 120W HyperCharge support. Xiaomi had just 30W charging on the regular Mi 10T Pro, and super-fast 120W charging on its Mi 10 Ultra, but now the 11T Pro will have 120W HyperCharge support.

We are to expect Xiaomi's new X11T Pro smartphone to roll out with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, a beautiful 120Hz AMOLED display, and 5000mAh battery. The reveal event takes place on September 15, which is next week... so we don't have much more time to wait until we know all about Xiaomi's next-gen X11T Pro smartphone.

Xiaomi X11T Pro smartphone has 120W HyperCharge support 04 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (128GB, 6GB) 6.55' 90HZ AMOLED

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$329.30
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/7/2021 at 4:37 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.