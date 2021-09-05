All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Sony charging extra for PS4 to PS5 upgrades, no more free upgrades

Sony will no longer offer any free PS4 to PS5 game upgrades, Jim Ryan confirms all first-party cross-gen upgrades will cost $10.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Sep 5 2021 2:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony confirms it will no longer offer free PS4 to PS5 upgrades of of future cross-gen first-party games.

Sony charging extra for PS4 to PS5 upgrades, no more free upgrades 32 | TweakTown.com

Today Sony reversed its massively unpopular next-gen pricing scheme and will now offer a free Horizon Forbidden West PS4 to PS5 upgrade. In the same announcement, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan says Horizon Forbidden West is the last free upgrade. From now on, any PS4 to PS5 upgrade of a first-party cross-gen title will cost $10.

"I also want to confirm today that moving forward, PlayStation first-party exclusive cross-gen titles (newly releasing on PS4 & PS5)-both digital and physical*-will offer a $10 USD digital upgrade option from PS4 to PS5. This will apply to any exclusive cross-gen PS4 & PS5 title published by Sony Interactive Entertainment," Ryan said.

The reality is Sony has already been charging extra for PS5 upgrades of previously-released PS4 titles, including:

  • Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - $30 upgrade, includes PS5 optimizations and Iki Island expansion
  • Death Stranding Director's Cut - $10 upgrade from PS4 to PS5, includes PS5 optimizations and next-gen exclusive features

Gamers are still irked that Sony is monetizing cross-gen upgrade paths, however major players like Electronic Arts are starting to do the same with expensive $99 versions of games that bundle PS4 and PS5 copies. Free next-gen upgrades are starting to phase out as the PS5 and Xbox Series X install bases fill out.

Sony confirms that both Gran Turismo 7 and the new God of War game will have a $10 PS4 to PS5 upgrade cost, ensuring that last-gen gamers aren't exempt from the new $69.99 next-gen pricing plan.

PS5 next-gen pricing news

Buy at Amazon

Death Stranding Director's Cut - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.99
$49.99$49.99$49.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/5/2021 at 1:02 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.