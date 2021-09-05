All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sony changes its wildly unpopular PS5 game pricing plan

Sony reverses one of its most unpopular business decisions with PlayStation 5 game prices, will expand free PS4 to PS5 upgrades.

Published Sun, Sep 5 2021 12:12 AM CDT
Due to extreme pressure from fans, Sony has reversed its wildly unpopular decision with Horizon Forbidden West next-gen upgrades.

Sony confirms it will now honor its original promise to offer free next-gen upgrades for some games including Horizon Forbidden West. Anyone who buys Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 will also get a free copy of the PS5 version, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan says. This is a complete 180 from the previous plan which would have forced gamers to buy an expensive $80 version in order to get both a PS4 and PS5 copy.

"Last year we made a commitment to deliver free upgrades for our cross-gen launch titles, which included Horizon Forbidden West. While the pandemic's profound impact pushed Forbidden West out of the launch window we initially envisioned, we will stand by our offer: Players who purchase Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free," Ryan said.

Ryan understates the radical pushback that fans enacted against Sony: "it's abundantly clear that the offerings we confirmed in our pre-order kickoff missed the mark."

The controversy dominated the conversation around the PS5, which had already been marred by confusing decisions like the Ghost of Tsushima PS5 re-release upgrade price, and the Death Stranding Director's Cut locking substantial game-changing content behind a next-gen version. Sony has been widely criticized for monetizing next-gen upgrades while major publishers like Ubisoft, for example, offer free upgrades.

Sony's upcoming huge PlayStation event took the backseat, with countless gamers pointing Sony's clumsy handling of the PlayStation 5 cross-gen era. Microsoft took advantage of the situation by offering a counterpoint with its Smart Delivery option.

Now PlayStation gamers are praising Sony's 180, however the games-maker will still mark future PlayStation 5 titles with a $69.99 price tag.

NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

