Sony to show new PS5 games during September showcase

Sony confirms a September showcase for new PlayStation 5 games coming this year in 2021 and beyond, may include FF16, GTA V.

After tons of fan speculation, Sony finally confirms a September showcase for future PlayStation 5 games.

Sony's new PlayStation event is set for Thursday, September 9 at 4PM EST.

The show will focus exclusively on next-gen PS5 games with 40 minutes of reveals, footage, and content from first-party PlayStation Studios teams as well as third-party partners from "some of the industry's most imaginative developers, for games releasing this holiday and beyond."

"Lots of exciting things going on at PlayStation Studios. Can't wait to show you what we've been working on," PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst said on Twitter.

So what can we expect? Horizon Forbidden West, possibly new God of War footage, Gran Turismo 7, and probably Grand Theft Auto V footage running on the PS5. There's also other projects to consider like Forspoken and Final Fantasy 16, both of which are teaming up with PlayStation, and even Haven Studios' new online game.

Sony confirms the new PlayStation VR won't be at the show.