All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: NASA confirms recent solar tsunami, blast from Sun on its way to Earth

Sony to show new PS5 games during September showcase

Sony confirms a September showcase for new PlayStation 5 games coming this year in 2021 and beyond, may include FF16, GTA V.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Sep 2 2021 11:36 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

After tons of fan speculation, Sony finally confirms a September showcase for future PlayStation 5 games.

Sony to show new PS5 games during September showcase 56 | TweakTown.com

Sony's new PlayStation event is set for Thursday, September 9 at 4PM EST.

The show will focus exclusively on next-gen PS5 games with 40 minutes of reveals, footage, and content from first-party PlayStation Studios teams as well as third-party partners from "some of the industry's most imaginative developers, for games releasing this holiday and beyond."

"Lots of exciting things going on at PlayStation Studios. Can't wait to show you what we've been working on," PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst said on Twitter.

So what can we expect? Horizon Forbidden West, possibly new God of War footage, Gran Turismo 7, and probably Grand Theft Auto V footage running on the PS5. There's also other projects to consider like Forspoken and Final Fantasy 16, both of which are teaming up with PlayStation, and even Haven Studios' new online game.

Sony confirms the new PlayStation VR won't be at the show.

Buy at Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Launch Edition - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.99
$69.00$60.02$69.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/2/2021 at 8:03 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.