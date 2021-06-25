Forspoken will deliver the best visuals 'ever seen in open world game'

Luminous Productions wants to make Forspoken the best-looking open world game yet, and is using dynamic resolution scaling on PS5.

Luminous Productions, the team behind Final Fantasy XV, wants to push the PS5 to its limits with its new game Forspoken. The team has lofty aspirations and is using AMD's new FidelityFX Super Resolution tech to make it happen.

In a recent tech showcase, Luminous Productions boss Takeshi Aramaki discussed the studio's ambitions with Forspoken. The game will run at high spec on the PS5, aiming for 4K resolution at higher frame rates (probably 4K 60FPS) using the potent Luminous Engine, which was so powerful that it far outstripped the PS4/Xbox One's capabilities in FF15.

Now console tech is able to keep up, but the devs are still using tricks like dynamic resolution in order to hit consistently high frame rates.

Arameki goes over what it was like working with AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution tech (very simple to implement) and how it will help Luminous make the best-looking open world game in the industry.