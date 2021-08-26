All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Here's the most distant object astronomers have detected in space

Have you ever wondered what the most distant object astronomers have ever detected in space? Researchers believe they've found it.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Aug 26 2021 3:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Have astronomers found the most distant object in space? Well, astronomers have located what they believe to be the most distant object detected so far.

Here's the most distant object astronomers have detected in space 01 | TweakTown.com

The universe is 13.77 billion years old, and rewinding time back to the moment the universe began, you would see a massive explosion scientists refer to as the Big Bang. From that event is us, and all of the glorious stars and galaxies we are observing today. One galaxy in particular astronomers have come across is GN-z11 and the reason for its importance as it is believed to be the most distant object we have ever found - 13.4 billion light-years from Earth.

What about stars? Astronomers from the University of California-Berkeley believe they have honed in on a very distant star that could take the crown for the most distant star ever discovered. The star is titled MACS J1149 Lensed Star 1, or Icarus, located 9 billion light-years from Earth. Observing these planets and galaxies is quite literally looking back in time, and we have barely scratched the surface of what is to be found in the observable universe.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Roll-Top Backpack - Blue and Grey Backpack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
£72.37
£72.37£72.36-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/26/2021 at 5:11 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ktar.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.