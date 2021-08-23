All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Epic Games Store only made $232 million in revenues in 2019

The Epic Games Store only generated $232 million in revenues in 2019 as the company doubled down on promos, exclusivity deals.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Aug 23 2021 10:25 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Epic's digital games store isn't profitable--and hasn't been profitable since it launched in 2018--but new court documents show how much the online marketplace is making.

Epic Games Store only made 2 million in revenues in 2019 87 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

We've already gleaned a fair amount from the Epic vs Apple trial documents. The case has revealed how much Fortnite has made, and how the storefront isn't profitable because of the myriad of promotions, sales, coupons, freebies and exclusivity deals that Epic pays millions for. Case in point: The Epic Games Store made just $232 million in 2019, which isn't that much for an entire online distribution storefront for an entire year of sales.

Taking a closer look at Epic's 2019 year gives critical perspective on the numbers. The company made $232 million throughout the year, driven by strategic releases and sales. Borderlands 3, which was EGS exclusive for 6 months, was the single biggest contributor for 2019's revenues, making up 38.6% of total earnings and driving Q3's sizable $90 million revenues. The holiday sale and Red Dead Redemption 2's timed exclusivity on the Epic Store

drove Q4 holiday revenues to $74 million.

Epic Games Store only made $232 million in revenues in 2019 84 | TweakTown.com

Epic actually spent a lot more than it earned in 2019. EGS lost about $181 million in 2019, meaning the company spent about $413 million on expenses like cost of goods, administrative expenses, etc.

It's interesting to note that some games made more than the entirety of the Epic Games Store. Grand Theft Auto V, for example, generated $1.2 billion in revenues alone in 2019, and has successively made over $232 million every quarter throughout FY2021 to present.

So why is Epic continuing its loss spree with the Epic Games Store? It's simple: Epic is essentially spending money to acquire new users. It's worth mentioning that Epic Games is still profitable thanks to Fortnite and royalties from its Unreal Engine ecosystem--it's just the storefront that isn't profitable yet.

Epic is spending hundreds of millions on exclusives and freebies to get people to sign up to its storefront and build out a userbase. The plan is working; Epic got over 7 million new EGS sign ups with the Grand Theft Auto V freebie which pushed total MAUs to 56 million throughout 2020.

Epic Games Store only made $232 million in revenues in 2019 77 | TweakTown.com

The idea is to create new users and successfully add new value over time to help spark sales. As a result, Epic expects its storefront to be profitable by 2023, but Apple says EGS may not be profitable until 2027, "if it becomes profitable at all."

Other interesting facts from the report: Borderlands 3 generated $14 million in revenues in one day on EGS, the Borderlands 3 launch had over 5 million unique players during September 2019, and over 130,000 copies of Borderlands 3 were purchased using coupons during the holiday sale.

Epic Games Store only made $232 million in revenues in 2019 43 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto V PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.99
$25.99$23.95$20.02
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/23/2021 at 12:21 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:documentcloud.org

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.