All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

7 million people made Epic accounts to grab GTA V for free

EGS isn't profitable, but millions of people made new Epic Game Store accounts just to grab the free copy of Grand Theft Auto V.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Aug 20 2021 6:06 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Epic's freebie strategy is working and millions of people are signing up every month to grab free games.

7 million people made Epic accounts to grab GTA V for free 45 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The Epic Games Store hasn't been profitable since launch. Epic is first focusing on building out a playerbase and then moving to long-term profits. To help build out a playerbase outside of Fortnite users, Epic has created two loss-leading initiatives: huge multi-million dollar deals to snag PC exclusives and monthly promotional freebies, not unlike those on Xbox LIVE Gold and PlayStation Plus. The freebies are working quite well, especially in the case of GTA V.

7 million people made Epic accounts to grab GTA V for free 35 | TweakTown.com

According to new court documents from the Epic vs Apple case, over 7 million people signed up for new Epic Games Store accounts to grab Grand Theft Auto V for free.

The GTA V freebie also coincides with the second largest spike in GTA V sales revenues since the game's release in 2013. GTA V sold 5 million copies during this period.

As of December 2020, the Epic Games Store had 56 million monthly active users. GTA V sign-ups represent over 12% of this figure.

7 million people made Epic accounts to grab GTA V for free 33 | TweakTown.com

Grand Theft Auto V shipments have broken 150 million worldwide, and that number is set to rise with the game's new next-gen version this November.

7 million people made Epic accounts to grab GTA V for free 34 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto V PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$23.95
$23.95$23.95$20.02
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/20/2021 at 5:46 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:documentcloud.org

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.