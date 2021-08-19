Fallout 76 glitch gives $500 in free atoms that you shouldn't spend

Bethesda accidentally gave out tens of thousands of atoms to Fallout 76 players and is warning players not to spend them.

Fallout 76's latest bug is eating into the game's revenues and economy. Fallout 76 players are reporting they've randomly received tens of thousands of extra atoms that they didn't pay for. Some say the atom deposits range in 50,000 or more, which is a hefty sum. Real-money conversion is $1 per 100 atoms, which means players received around $500 in free in-game currency.

Bethesda is warning players not to spend these "free" atoms. There's a chance your account could be flagged and could result in a ban from the game or even revocation of services like PlayStation Plus or Xbox LIVE.

"We are investigating reports of extra Atoms being granted to accounts. For now, we are escalating your ticket to a specialized team to ensure you receive the best possible resolution of your issue. In the meantime, please make sure not to spend the extra Atoms on the account," Bethesda support told Redditor SnarkyBakerSF.