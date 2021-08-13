New 'revitalized' Quake coming from Wolfenstein devs, id Software

MachineGames and id Software are working on a 'revitalized' Quake that will be announced at QuakeCon 2021 later this month.

The reports were true: Quake is coming back with a new release, and the reveal will be at QuakeCon 2021.

Bethesda has accidentally spoiled a big QuakeCon surprise by confirming that a new Quake game is in development. The info was spotted on a now-altered QuakeCon 2021 schedule that mentions a "revitalized edition" of Quake is coming from MachineGames and id Software. This news follows recent reports of a Quake reboot with a female protagonist, but it's possible this new game is just a remaster of the original that'll be re-released on consoles and PC.

"Quake is back, in this special stream John Linneman from Digital Foundry talks to Jerk Gustafsson of Machine Games about the title's iconic legacy and what it meant to both of them. The pair will also discuss the additional content Machine Games have contributed to this revitalized edition," the original schedule reads.

The schedule has since been changed to read: "Quake is back, in this special stream John Linneman from Digital Foundry talks to Jerk Gustafsson of Machine Games about the title's iconic legacy and what it meant to both of them."

The new Quake will likely be revealed on Thursday, August 19 at 2PM during the QuakeCon Digital Welcome + Celebrating 25 Years of Quake with id Software and MachineGames panel.

