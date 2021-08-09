All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA released high-res video of a helicopter taking flight off-world

NASA released the first high-resolution video of its helicopter named Ingenuity taking flight off-world. You can watch it here.

Published Mon, Aug 9 2021 3:34 AM CDT
At the end of April, NASA released a high-resolution video of its Ingenuity helicopter taking flight off the martian surface.

The video was captured by NASA's Perseverance rover that is currently stationed in the Jezero Crater. Perseverance is searching for ancient signs of life on Mars, and Ingenuity is being used as a scout to map efficient pathways for Perseverance and locate landmarks in the area. As NASA states in the description of the video, the first flight Ingenuity ever took on April 19, 2021, marking a milestone in human space exploration.

Since April, Ingenuity has taken more flights and has blown past the NASA engineers' expectations. If you are wondering the total distance Ingenuity has flown since it first took flight at the end of April, the calculations have already been done for you - here. In other space news, Elon Musk's SpaceX has recently taken the crown for having created the tallest rocket ever, and Perseverance has begun collecting its first samples.

NEWS SOURCE:futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

