TRENDING NOW: 'Time traveler' claims his year 2027 is connected to 2021

Here's how far NASA's Ingenuity helicopter has flown in total

NASA's helicopter named Ingenuity has taken several flights since arriving on the Red Planet, but how far has it flown in total?

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Jul 27 2021 4:32 AM CDT
NASA's Martian helicopter has taken my flights during its time of the Red Planet, but how far has it traveled in total?

According to a post from the NASA JPL Twitter account, NASA's Mars helicopter named Ingenuity recently completed a flight that pushed its total distance traveled to the 1-mile mark. The flight that pushed Ingenuity to the new milestone was over an area called "Raised Ridges," and according to NASA, it's the most complex flight for the small helicopter yet.

Additionally, NASA says in the post that this flight to Raised Ridges will feature ten distinct waypoints and also a record altitude for Ingenuity at 40 feet. The goal of Ingenuity checking out Raised Ridges was to provide NASA with enough images of the terrain so the space agency can decide if the area is worth a visit from the Perseverance rover. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

Here's how far NASA's Ingenuity helicopter has flown in total 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

