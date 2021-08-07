All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk's SpaceX has broken the world record for the tallest rocket

Elon Musk's SpaceX has pieced together the Starship prototype and has broken the world record for the tallest rocket ever.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Sat, Aug 7 2021 7:39 AM CDT
SpaceX briefly assembled the newest prototype of Starship on August 6 and has broken the world record for the tallest rocket ever.

SpaceX engineers at the SpaceX Starbase facility located in Texas connected Starship SN20 to its Super Heavy booster for around an hour while checks to the fitting were made. Starship alone is 165 feet tall, and Super Heavy is 230 feet, together Starship and Super Heavy brought the total height to 395 feet, breaking the previous record set by NASA's Saturn V moon rocket that was 363 feet standing.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk celebrated the Starship being briefly assembled on Twitter, saying, "Dream come true". While Starship can be assembled, that doesn't mean it's completely ready, as Musk writes on Twitter that there are at least "4 significant items" it needs before it's ready for launch. Those "4 significant items" are heat shields to protect it from Earth's atmosphere, thermal protection for Super Heavy's 33 raptor engines, "ground system propellant storage tanks and a quick disconnect arm", according to Space.com.

Elon Musk's SpaceX has broken the world record for the tallest rocket 10 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES
Elon Musk's SpaceX has broken the world record for the tallest rocket 20 | TweakTown.com

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:space.com

