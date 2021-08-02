Halo Infinite ran at an average 1440p 111FPS on Xbox Series X

Halo Infinite will play great on the Xbox Series X with prioritizations towards 120FPS with native 1440p resolution visuals.

Halo Infinite is well-optimized on Xbox consoles, and new metrics from VG Tech reveal how well the generations handle 343i's new shooter.

Halo Infinite plays amazingly well on both PC (I was able to hit 80FPS+ at 1440p with a RTX 2080 Super with Ultra preset) on Xbox Series X/S consoles, the latter of which has two frame rate priority modes: 60Hz or 120Hz. Infinite demands speed, though, and playing at 60FPS doesn't really do the game justice. There's some trade offs if you want to target 120FPS, though--The Series X's Zen 2 and RDNA 2-powered SoC is strong, but it can't hit native 4K 120FPS. Resolution drops are necessary to achieve higher frames.

New frame rate tests from VG Tech show Halo Infinite X targets at 1440p native resolution (upscaled to 4K) with an average 110FPS on the Xbox Series X. The Series S also fares well but has a much lower max native res of 900p, which is then upscaled to 1080p when in 120FPS mode. Infinite ran at a range of 104 - 118 FPS at 900p in the 120FPS mode.

Check below for a breakdown of VG Tech's findings, or peruse their data table here.