All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Horizon Forbidden West won't release in 2021 after all

Horizon Forbidden West has reportedly been delayed to 2022 on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles due to COVID-19.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Jul 30 2021 2:19 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Horizon Forbidden West has been delayed to early 2022, sources tell Bloomberg's Jason Schreier.

Horizon Forbidden West won't release in 2021 after all 22 | TweakTown.com

Sony and developer Guerrilla Games has apparently decided to push back one of the year's biggest PlayStation exclusives. Sources say Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn, will no longer meet its 2021 release slate. The game is instead being delayed to early 2022, and it's possible the game will launch before Sony's fiscal year ends on March 31, 2022.

The sequel is a much more ambitious game and features major innovations over the original including free climbing, a grappling hook, and even a glider for open-world exploration. It will also fully leverage the PS5's capabilities with high-end visuals and instant loading times.

Horizon Forbidden West caught flak from gamers when it was announced as a cross-gen release on both PS4 and PS5. Sources say this was always part of the plan, and Sony expects 70% of this year's games earnings to come from PS4. Although PlayStation 4 console sales have significantly petered out, Sony is hesitant to turn its back on 114 million PS4 owners.

Sony will support the PS4 until at least 2023 alongside the PS5.

COVID-19 restrictions have wreaked havoc on many industries, namely the billion-dollar entertainment industry. Gaming in particular has been strongly affected as developers must coordinate game iteration at home instead of at offices, making communication much more strained. Game dev is already a complicated, messy process, and working from home has disrupted valuable workflows.

Buy at Amazon

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$17.41
$17.41$17.40$17.45
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/30/2021 at 2:19 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.