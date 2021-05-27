Horizon Forbidden West has a glider and a grappling hook

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Published Thu, May 27 2021 4:39 PM CDT   |   Updated Thu, May 27 2021 4:52 PM CDT
Guerrilla Games just revealed some awesome new features about its upcoming cross-gen sequel.

Sony and Guerrilla just showcased Horizon Forbidden West gameplay footage running directly on a PlayStation 5, and the game looks incredible. The world is vibrant, bright and tropical, combat is fluid and chaotic, and the facial animations are top-notch. What really caught my eye was the new toys that Aloy can use in battle.

Horizon Forbidden West features a bunch of major new additions that add a new dimension to traversal and combat. Aloy now has a Shield Glider that she can use to fly around the map, lifting the glider straight out of open-world Zelda games.

But a glider isn't enough; Guerrilla also adds the other perfect piece to the puzzle with a grappling hook. It's called the Pullcaster and it "speeds up climbing and can get you quickly out of trouble," the devs say.

Oh, and the underwater mask will let you stay submerged for as long as you like. That's awesome.

There's still no release date for Horizon Forbidden West, but check out more details below along with the live stream.

  • Focus scanner can highlight free climb spots
  • All weapons can be upgraded on a workbench
  • Pullcaster lets you traverse quickly
  • Shield wing is the glider
  • Diving mask lets you stay submersed as long as you like
  • Variety of machines can be used as mounts
  • Close-range spear that can be augmented/charged with various combos
  • Valor Surges add special abilities to weapons
  • Slingshot with adhesive grenades can temporarily stall machines
  • Bows with various arrows
  • Launcher that fire spikes that explode on impact
  • Smoke bombs
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

