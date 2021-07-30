Capcom's best-selling franchises: A look at three-year sales growth

We take a look at the growth of Capcom's top five best-selling franchise to get a better perspective of the games company.

Capcom just reported record Q1 earnings with an all-time high of 48 billion yen in sales, up over 100% from last year. Game sales from big franchises like Resident Evil and Monster Hunter were the major driver; Resident Evil Village alone made up 33% of the 13.3 million games sold during Q1'21.

While Capcom does have a diversified lineup of games, the majority of its yearly sales are propped up by tentpole franchises. The same is true for the likes of Take-Two, Ubisoft, EA, and Activision-Blizzard, who each have heavy-hitters like NBA 2K, Assassin's Creed, FIFA, and Call of Duty.

Capcom's top ten best-selling franchises are quite varied, and some of them like Onimusha and Dead Rising haven't had new releases for a while. For our purposes we're just going to take a look at the top five best-sellers over the last three years to illustrate Capcom's growth as well as how important these IPs are for the company.

As of March 31, 2021, Capcom's five best-selling franchises are:

Resident Evil - 110 million units

Monster Hunter - 72 million units

Street Fighter - 46 million units

Mega Man - 36 million units

Devil May Cry - 23 million units

Notable releases during the last 3 fiscal years (FY17 - FY20):