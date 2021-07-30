All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Capcom's best-selling franchises: A look at three-year sales growth

Consistent strong franchise sales punctuate Capcom's meteoric quarter-by-quarter earnings, and here's how each has grown.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Jul 30 2021 10:32 AM CDT
We take a look at the growth of Capcom's top five best-selling franchise to get a better perspective of the games company.

Capcom's best-selling franchises: A look at three-year sales growth 54 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Capcom just reported record Q1 earnings with an all-time high of 48 billion yen in sales, up over 100% from last year. Game sales from big franchises like Resident Evil and Monster Hunter were the major driver; Resident Evil Village alone made up 33% of the 13.3 million games sold during Q1'21.

While Capcom does have a diversified lineup of games, the majority of its yearly sales are propped up by tentpole franchises. The same is true for the likes of Take-Two, Ubisoft, EA, and Activision-Blizzard, who each have heavy-hitters like NBA 2K, Assassin's Creed, FIFA, and Call of Duty.

Capcom's best-selling franchises: A look at three-year sales growth 15 | TweakTown.com

Capcom's top ten best-selling franchises are quite varied, and some of them like Onimusha and Dead Rising haven't had new releases for a while. For our purposes we're just going to take a look at the top five best-sellers over the last three years to illustrate Capcom's growth as well as how important these IPs are for the company.

As of March 31, 2021, Capcom's five best-selling franchises are:

  • Resident Evil - 110 million units
  • Monster Hunter - 72 million units
  • Street Fighter - 46 million units
  • Mega Man - 36 million units
  • Devil May Cry - 23 million units
Capcom's best-selling franchises: A look at three-year sales growth 16 | TweakTown.com

Notable releases during the last 3 fiscal years (FY17 - FY20):

  • Monster Hunter World (Q4 FY2017)
  • Devil May Cry 5 (Q4 2018)
  • RE2 Remake (Q4 2018)
  • Marvel vs Capcom Infinite (Q2 2017)
  • Resident Evil 3 Remake (Q1 2020)
  • Monster Hunter Rise (Q4 2020)
Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

