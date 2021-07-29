All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: Large meteor turns night sky into daytime over a city caught on video

Here's how the Tesla Cybertruck could cost $1 million each

Elon Musk said during Tesla's second-quarter earnings call that if Tesla does this, then the Cybertruck will be $1 million each.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Jul 29 2021 5:06 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Elon Musk has said that the production of the Tesla Cybertruck won't begin until the production of the Model Y is at volume.

Here's how the Tesla Cybertruck could cost million each 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Musk revealed the news during Tesla's second-quarter earnings call and said that the Tesla Semi won't be launched until next year and that there are many supply and engineering challenges ahead of the company. The Tesla CEO goes on to explain that the priority of the new Tesla plant in Texas will be the Model Y and that the Model Y, Semi, and Cybertruck will be fitted with Tesla's next-generation 4680 battery technology.

Due to the Cybertruck and Semi being "heavy users of cell capacity", putting the next-generation batteries into these vehicles won't be economically viable until a steady supply is created with a large volume. Musk continued and said that if Tesla began production on the Cybertruck at low volumes now, the vehicle might cost "$1 million a piece", hence why the company has decided to delay production.

It should be noted that Tesla has been marketing the Cybertruck towards a launch by the end of a year in the following price ranges; $39,990 to $69,990. Musk didn't confirm if the launch by the end of 2021 is still the official time frame for Cybertruck.

Buy at Amazon

Bitcoin Commemorative Coin 24K Gold Plated BTC Limited Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$4.30
$4.30$4.29$4.38
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/29/2021 at 5:33 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:tweaktown.com, foxnews.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.