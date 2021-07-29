All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: Large meteor turns night sky into daytime over a city caught on video

NASA says when you can see the 'best meteor shower of the year'

NASA has revealed when you will be able to witness what the space agency describes as the 'best meteor shower of the year'.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Jul 29 2021 4:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NASA has described the coming Perseid Meteor Shower as the "best meteor shower of the year", and it's right around the corner.

NASA says when you can see the 'best meteor shower of the year' 02 | TweakTown.com

If are you are located in the Northern Hemisphere, you will have to look up at the night sky on August 12 as there will be hundreds of shooting stars streaking across the night sky. NASA has described the Perseid Meteor Shower of 2021 as the "best meteor shower of the year," and it will peak on the following nights; August 11; Thursday, August 12; and Friday, August 13.

Earth is passing close to the tail of the comet Swift-Turtle which causes a lot of rock debris to enter Earth's atmosphere and burn up as they plummet towards the ground. These pieces of rock traveling at 37 miles per sound and burning up in the night sky are what we refer to as "shooting stars" due to the long streaks they temporarily leave upon entry. NASA recommends that the night of August 11 will be the best time to witness the event and that for best viewing is to go to a location that has as little light pollution as possible.

Other Meteor News:

Read more: Largest known comet ever discovered, and we will be able to see it

Read more: Hundreds witness bright flash, sonic boom and fireball in night sky

Read more: Large meteor turns night sky into daytime over a city caught on video

Buy at Amazon

NASA Roll-Top Backpack - Blue and Grey Backpack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$78.95
$78.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/29/2021 at 2:39 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:mymodernmet.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.