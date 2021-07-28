All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Largest known comet ever discovered, and we will be able to see it

Astronomers have detected what is now considered the largest comet ever found, and it's 1,000 times larger than a typical comet.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Jul 28 2021 3:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A massive comet named Bernardinelli-Bernstein may now very well be the largest comet humans have ever discovered.

Largest known comet ever discovered, and we will be able to see it 05 | TweakTown.com

The team of astronomers from the University of Pennsylvania announced their discovery back in June, and according to the announcement, the comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein, or C/2014 UN271, will make its closest approach to the sun in 2031. Astronomers believe the comet is anywhere between 62 to 124 miles in diameter, and at the moment, it's 1.8 billion miles away or around the same distance between Uranus and the sun.

Bernstein said in a statement, "We have the privilege of having discovered perhaps the largest comet ever seen - or at least larger than any well-studied one - and caught it early enough for people to watch it evolve as it approaches and warms up. It has not visited the planets in more than 3 million years." If you were planning on viewing the comet when it makes its approach to the sun in 2031, you will most likely need a large amateur telescope to see it,according to CNN.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

ScienceGeek Kinetic Art Asteroid - Electronic Perpetual Motion Desk

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$18.99
$18.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/27/2021 at 10:43 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:edition.cnn.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.