Halo Infinite beta invites are being sent out, here's when beta starts

Halo Infinite's first beta test phase is a technical preview focused on bots and AI combat, and it will kick off tomorrow.

Published Wed, Jul 28 2021 10:25 AM CDT
Halo Infinite's first beta testing phase will begin Thursday, July 29, 343i has confirmed.

343i is starting to send out Halo Infinite beta test invites on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The first testing phase will be a four-day technical preview exclusively focused on bots and AI and will run from July 29 - August 1. PVP will not be included in this test. We received an invite so expect lots of screenshots and footage when the test goes live.

The current test is 100% full and over 100,000 users have been invited. Anyone interested in playtesting Halo Infinite's future flights will need to be a Halo Insider, so be sure to sign up today and fully complete your profile.

343i's Brian Jarrad says the studio will only select gamers who have opted in and submitted dxdiag files on PC, and that there's a priority for past testers as well as those with different console or PC setups.

The studio will hold a special Halo Infinite technical preview Twitch stream today, Wednesday, July 28 at 5PM EST.

