All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: Largest known comet ever discovered, and we will be able to see it

UFO hunters say they've found an Alien base near coast in Antarctica

The 'discovery' of an 'Alien base' off the coast of Antarctica has been 'found', and here are the Google Earth coordinates.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jul 28 2021 7:46 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

For anyone who has seen John Carpenter's "The Thing" you'll know that nothing good can come from the words aliens + Antarctica. Well, an "alien hunter" has reportedly found what he is referring to as an Alien base down in Antarctica, and it's huge.

UFO hunters say they've found an Alien base near coast in Antarctica 07 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The purported base is around 111 miles (180km) off the coast of Antarctica, where you can find it on Google Earth using the following coordinates: 63°59'56.79"S 118°43'44.48"E. The "alien base" is underwater, and is absolutely mammoth.

Behind the Scenes explains: "A huge underwater structure 180km off the coast of Antarctica shows, among other objects, huge walls. Suppose, this enormous structure are the remains of a huge ancient settlement or base that is now submerged underwater, then who built it thousands of years ago?"

Waring says that the base hidden down in Antarctica is so big that there is space for UFO spaceships, as well as aliens that are living there. I really hope they get decent internet down there, and watch The X Files on repeat 24/7.

UFO hunters say they've found an Alien base near coast in Antarctica 06 | TweakTown.com

Strangely, for someone who thinks there's UFOs and secret bases in Antarctica that you can easily spot on Google Earth because they wouldn't just cover that up... can't spell "length".

Waring adds: "At area number three on the screenshot, I see a larger part of the structure, probably the main hanger for vehicles, spacecraft to land. The symmetry, shadows and shape all point to this being an alien base. We need to organise an expedition there to confirm it".

Buy at Amazon

The Thing

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.99
$9.99$9.99$13.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/28/2021 at 3:07 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:express.co.uk

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.