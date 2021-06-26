All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Pentagon UFO report confirms 18 incidents of the unexplainable

The Pentagon has finally released the long-awaited report on UFO sightings and has unclassified the document for public reading.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Sat, Jun 26 2021 3:02 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The highly anticipated report from the Office of The Director of National Intelligence regarding UFO sightings by military personel has been released.

Pentagon UFO report confirms 18 incidents of the unexplainable 02 | TweakTown.com

June 25 has arrived and the Pentagon report ordered to be presented to the Senate regarding UFOs, or as outlined in the document, UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena). The document has been unclassified and free for public viewing here. Under a section in the document states that there are 18 incidents described in 21 reports that a UAP performed unusual movement patterns of flight characteristics that may have demonstrated the use of advanced technology.

The report reads, "Some UAP appeared to remain stationary in winds aloft, move against the wind, maneuver abruptly, or move at considerable speed, without discernable means of propulsion. In a small number of cases, military aircraft systems processed radio frequency (RF) energy associated with UAP sightings." The Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF) currently holds a small amount of data that isn't enough to confirm if its valid or not, rendering the reporting largely inclusive, according to the report.

However, the report states the following; "We are conducting further analysis to determine if breakthrough technologies were demonstrated".

Buy at Amazon

AstroReality: Mars Classic Smart Globe

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.00
$69.00$69.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/26/2021 at 12:51 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:dni.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.